increase in LPG price by Rs.1 and 17 paise per kg

The new LPG prices will be applicable from February 2024.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs.1and 17 paise per kg, Ogra has issued a notification.

According to the notification of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 13 and 76 paise.

According to the notification, the new price of LPG per kg has been fixed at Rs 257 and 60 paisa, after which the new price of a domestic cylinder will be Rs 3040.

The new LPG prices will be applicable from February 2024.