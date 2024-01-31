PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Nikah Case Dismissal Petitions Dismissed

The Islamabad High Court disposed of the petitions to dismiss the marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued a reserved decision.

The court issued a reserved judgment and said that the charge sheet has been filed, the High Court cannot interfere.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq reserved the decision after hearing the arguments today, the written decision will be issued later.

On the other hand, Judge Qudratullah will hear the case of Iddat marriage against Founder PTI and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail tomorrow.

In the case, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have been charged, the process of recording the statements of the witnesses will be continued tomorrow, PTI founder and Bushra Bibi will be presented before the court.