Deadly blast in Sibi claims three lives, injures six

A devastating blast shook Jinnah Road in Sibi on Tuesday, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring six others, according to police reports.

In the aftermath of the blast, emergency measures were swiftly implemented at Sibbi Hospital to accommodate the injured. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention as emergency responders and law enforcement personnel worked tirelessly at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and police are working diligently to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the event. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

A victim injured in the Sibi blast succumbed to injuries during hospitalization, raising the death toll to three, as confirmed by MM Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Shahid Babar reported that five individuals sustained injuries in the explosion, and their conditions are critical. Following initial medical aid, the injured are being transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and the trauma center in Quetta for further treatment.