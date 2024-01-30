Sports Diplomacy

At first glance, India’s call for a tennis bilateral series against Pakistan is not a strong enough reason to hope for peace.

Living through the age where something or the other manages to pass through the eastern border to add to the simmering tension, what good could a small trip of Indian Davis Team Cup travelling to Islamabad render? There’s no denying the colossal setback Pakistan has faced as a result of isolation on the global front and therefore, the tennis fraternity is quite hopeful for this historic tie to inject a fresh dose of enthusiasm.

Sporting contests between the countries have long been victims of this enduring animosity. However, there remain many who wish to have an eye on the future for they know that this riveting interspersing of sports and diplomacy has many a time led to dizzying results. One need not venture somewhere deep into the Roman era to learn about the value of the Olympics.

It was only in 2016 that US President Barack Obama boarded Air Force One for his historic trip to Cuba to sit in the audience and cheer on during a baseball game. But far more impactful than the thrill of Ping-Pong Diplomacy in the 1960s was how a cricket match between Pakistan and India brought back the two countries from the brink of war.

Leaders from both sides have repeatedly tried to use cricket matches to force high-level unofficial meetings but presently, interactions between these teams are reduced to larger tournaments, largely because of restrictions from New Delhi and repeated displays of flagrant, bigoted behaviour.

The much-anticipated normalisation of ties can lead to greater linkages between people and break down barriers. If today, tennis wishes to build on the potential of players from both Pakistan and India to put forward a game that is a big money-spinner, perhaps, cricket can follow suit tomorrow. Trade linkages might also become a reality down the row. *