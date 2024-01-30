Is Mawra Hocane getting married?

A-list actor Mawra Hocane issued a clarification in her Instagram post as she dumped the pictures of her Mayun look.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Mawra Hocane treated her millions of followers on the social site with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming drama.

The five-picture gallery sees the actor look radiant, dressed up as a Mayun bride, in a traditional yellow dress and floral jewellery, for a scene in her upcoming project.

However, sharing the photos on social media, Hocane clarified in the caption that the clicks are from her next project and not her real-life wedding festivities.

The now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments. Reacting to the post, Indian film and TV actor Mouni Roy praised Hocane and wrote, “Sooooo pwedddyyy,” with a series of emojis.

Among the most-loved and celebrated female actors of the country, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.