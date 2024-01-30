Faiz Festival to begin on February 9

The 8th Faiz Festival scheduled at Lahore Arts Council from February 9 to 11 promises a cultural extravaganza of literary dialogues, music performances, theatre, book launches, documentaries, dances, drum circles, workshops, open mic sessions and a discussion on the future of Pakistani films. Delegates from around the world are expected to converge for the festival that will begin with an exhibition, ‘Women Artists of Pakistan’. According to a statement, the inaugural day will feature renowned Qawwals Saleem and Waseem Sabri. On the second day of the three-day festival, 32 sessions are lined up to explore diverse themes in art, literature, language, politics and poetry. The same number of sessions are scheduled for the third day, those paying tribute to prominent women from various fields. The festival is also set to delve into world affairs, politics, societal shifts, linguistic and literary nuances and events shaping different nations.