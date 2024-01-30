PDMA alerts for rain

Pleasant weather with drizzle at various places in Lahore city

On the instructions of Provincial Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed instructed WASA Lahore to be active.

Vasa MD Ghafran Ahmed has said that all staff and machinery should be on full alert.

Instructions to keep screens of all disposal stations thoroughly clean

All generators should be kept on standby and active.

The possibility of rains has been indicated in Punjab from January 31 to February 4.

A letter has been issued by PDMA to the district administration of Punjab for action.

On the other hand, the meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in Murree.

Before tourists arrive in Murree, get informed about the weather conditions in print, electronic and social media.

Tire chains must be used in snowy areas.

Tourists support the traffic police for the flow of traffic. Facilitation centers have been established at 13 places in Murree to help and guide tourists.