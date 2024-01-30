PTI Founder Punished for Pride and Arrogance, Pervez Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) chief Pervaiz Khattak has said that the founder PTI was punished for pride and arrogance.

Addressing a rally in Nizampur area of Nowshera, Pervez Khattak said that PTI’s founder is responsible for getting the punishment in the cipher case.

The PTIP chief also said that the mission of the founding PTI was not to eradicate poverty but to make the poor poorer.

He also said that the previous governments ruined the country by taking loans