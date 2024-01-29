Election won’t end strife, warns rights warden

Pakistan’s preeminent rights activist describes the upcoming election as a messy melodrama, unlikely to bring down the curtain on a cast of crises plaguing the country.

Millions of people will vote in polls in less than two weeks, in a campaign marred by allegations of pre-vote rigging with the opposition heavily suppressed.

“I don’t see Pakistan’s problems going away after this election,” said Munizae Jahangir, co-chair of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

“We’re headed toward the next mess that nobody will know how to fix,” she told AFP last week in the capital Islamabad.