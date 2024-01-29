Pak-Iran Ties

At times, rough beginnings end up in unexpected success stories. Merely week after Pakistan and Iran had landed on the radar of international publications in the wake of deadly tit-for-tat strikes and an immediate suspension of cordial ties, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian is back in Islamabad to repair the damages and turn over a new page in his country’s eastern relationship.

The two foreign ministers met to reinforce their respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In order to lay greater emphasis on the proposition of joint security operations and operationalise the deployment of military liaison officers, he also met the Chief of Army Staff. That those with an eye on regional developments have one less thing to worry about as the crisis with the potential to blow out into a full-fledged conflict has been averted is no small deal. But now that civilian and military leaderships from both countries appear to be back on amicable footing, it would be worthwhile to consider protocols that prevent such instances from happening in the future.

For starters, the heart-wrenching murder of nine Pakistani labourers on Iranian land should be discussed. Tehran could help bring closure to these families and enormous goodwill for itself by conducting necessary investigations and sharing intelligence with respective authorities in Pakistan. There’s no denying the need to join hands militarily and act on any potential threats in collaboration but unless and until the economies and people-to-people linkages spread their roots deep within, we are just one accident away from locking horns. Iran’s ancient civilisation, promising terrain and phenomenal reserves of natural resources should have made it an excellent choice for Pakistan to diversify its exports and pursue its energy needs.

The two countries, despite being neighbours, have not yet been able to boost bilateral trade, which stands at a measly sub-potential pivot. Letting people interact with each other and seek mutual benefits would not only do wonders on an individual level but also cement reliable, transparent and lasting relations with a country that was the first to rush to our side and recognise our sovereignty in 1947. *