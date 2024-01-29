ICMA, Millat Tractors sign MOU

The MOU signing ceremony between the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants ICMA & Millat Tractors Ltd was held on Monday at the Millat Tractor Ltd Head Office. ICMA is a professional accounting body that regulates the profession of accountancy and excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research & development activities that are aimed at improving business efficiency.

ICMA through its Corporate Training, Job Placement, R&D facility, and Advisory Boards will support Millat Tractors Ltd in getting the professional skills needed to understand the modern ways of doing business. ICMA has all the resources to provide Corporate Training and Professional Certifications to Millat Tractors Ltd. Under this MOU both organizations will leverage their strengths through the dissemination of corporate trainings, and collaborative research initiatives, and facilitate seamless HR processes, including job placement services. The collaboration is poised to bring about positive changes in the corporate landscape, empowering professionals with cutting-edge skills and fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth.

Mr. Raheel Asghar, CEO Millat Tractors Ltd signed the MOU on behalf of Millat Tractors Ltd and Mr. Zia Mustafa, Chairman of Strategic Board signed, ICMA on behalf of ICMA

The MOU Signing Ceremony was well attended by members of the Lahore Branch Council, Management of ICMA, and Millat Tractors Ltd. Mr. Sohail Bashir Rana, CFO Millat Tractors Ltd, Mr. Syed Ikram, Sr.Manager HR Millat Tractors Ltd,Ms. Munaza Elahi Director MARCOM ICMA, Mr Ayaz Mustafa, Joint Director ICMA Lahore.