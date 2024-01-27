Ties restored, Lives shattered: 9 Pakistanis killed in Iran

At least nine Pakistanis from Punjab province were killed and three others critically injured in an attack on a vehicle repair shop in the Sirkan area of Saravan City, located in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan Province, The Qorasan Diary reported, citing Iranian and Pakistani officials as well as local media. The victims hailed from districts including Multan, Muzaffaragarh, and Bahawalpur, according to initial reports. The armed assailants responsible for the attack remain unidentified. Iran’s semi-state Mehr news agency said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings. The Haalvash group said on its website that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. Three others were wounded, it said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, confirmed the tragic incident and urged Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.

In a statement posted on his social media handle, Ambassador Tipu expressed deep shock over the killings and assured that the embassy would provide support to the bereaved families.

Ambassador Tipu, who earlier in the day presented his credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a special ceremony held at the presidency, emphasised the desire to strengthen ties between the two nations. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to elevating Pakistan-Iran relations to new heights. The attack comes amidst recent tensions between Pakistan and Iran, triggered by a series of incidents. On January 16, Iran conducted missile and drone strikes within Pakistan’s Balochistan province, purportedly targeting the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl. Pakistan condemned the “violation of its airspace” and recalled its ambassador from Iran. In response, Pakistan launched a missile strike on a border village in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province on January 18, leading to Iranian protests.

However, with the intervention of common friends, both nations agreed to ease tensions and restore diplomatic relations. The deadly attack on Pakistani nationals in Iran adds complexity to the fragile relationship between the two neighboirs, raising concerns about security along their shared border.

Meanwhile, in response to media queries regarding the attack, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.

“Moreover, our Consul in Zahedan is on way to the hospital where injured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours due to long distances and security imperatives involved. He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime. “We are fully seized of this grave matter and are taking all necessary measures in this regard. The embassy will do its best to repatriate dead bodies at the earliest. “Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism.”