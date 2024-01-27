New reforms to reset NAB working

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued new guidelines under which mala fide and frivolous complaints will be considered a cognisable offence and liable to legal action against such applicants in the court of law.

The guidelines are part of the reforms within NAB hierarchy with a view to injecting greater efficiency and transparency in its operations and to dispel public perception of the graft buster.

The new guidelines will be available on NAB website for public awareness.

The guidelines define parameters for submission of complaints, including provision of personal details of the applicant with affidavit that the information provided in the complaint is correct and without any mala fide intentions, and that the applicant will be liable to legal action if allegations were not proved.

Further, the guidelines have been framed to ensure human rights as enshrined in the Constitution, according to a statement. Therefore, the persons against whom complaints were filed will be addressed as “defendants” and their identities will be kept confidential until guilt is proven.

According to the statement, dedicated Complaint Cells have been established at the NAB head offices and the regional bureaus under the direct supervision of the NAB chairman and deputy chairman to initiate investigation into complaints at initial stage.

Initially, the statement says, complaint verification will be ensured within seven to 15 days, during which period “the defendant” will not be called.

The government officials also will not be called in person on NAB premises during the verification and inquiry stage.

Under the guidelines, Accountability Facilitation Cells are being established at the civil secretariats for verification of requisite information of government officials.

Similarly, Business Facilitation Cells are also being established for processing complaints against businessmen, keeping dignified code of probe.

Besides, measures have been described in the new guidelines regarding pending complaints, whereas complaints which don’t meet the criteria, shall be disposed of by respective regional bureaus after taking appropriate measures.

If a complaint is received against a woman, she will be called for investigation along with her blood relative and in case the relative is not available, a female officer of NAB will conduct the inquiry. The statement said the main focus of NAB will be on mega corruption and money-laundering cases.