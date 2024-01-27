When Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was asked if he was demanding a new country for Muslims, what would this country be like, what would its constitution be like, and who would make its laws? So Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam replied to the critics that there is no need to worry about the fact that the constitution of the country of Pakistan was determined fourteen hundred years ago in the form of the Qur’an and Hadith and the people of Pakistan have their own Lives will be lived according to the golden principles of Islam. The vision of Quaid was that he said that Pakistan would be based on the two-nation theory, that is, not only Hindus live in the subcontinent, there are two nations, Muslims and Hindus, who, despite living together for centuries, live, eat, drink, wake up, Sitting, customs, everything is different from each other.

Today, when we see the oppression of Muslims in India, we recognize the insight of the Quaid that if God had not made Pakistan, what would be the condition of the Muslims of the subcontinent today? Today we can pray in Pakistan, we can build a mosque, we can build a school, we have our constitution, and we have complete freedom, so all this is only thanks to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, otherwise today, Muslims in our neighbouring country India are unable to pray. Every day in India Hindu extremists sometimes target them because of their clothes and sometimes they torture them because of their names. Today, Muslims in India cannot eat cow meat, if they eat meat, Muslims are put to death for the crime of selling cow meat.

The two-nation ideology needs to be re-established in the minds of the youth of the nation

The same two-nation ideology needs to be re-established in the minds of the youth of the nation and the Chief of our Armed Forces Gen Syed Hafiz Muhammad Asim Munir has pointed out in this direction. Addressing the youth in Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad a few days ago, he said that the purpose of creating Pakistan was that our religion, culture and civilization are different from Hindus in all respects and not that we should adopt Western civilization and culture. The youth should have immense confidence in their homeland, nation, culture and civilization and themselves. On this occasion, the Army Chief said that the establishment of Pakistan is similar to the State of Tayyaba, both were established based on the Kalma Tayyba, the youth of Pakistan should be sure that they are the children of a great homeland and nation, of our country. The youth are the guardians of the bright traditions of this nation and country, the dreams of Iqbal and the building of the Quaid.

The Army Chief is 100% correct that the youth just need to be convinced that they are the inhabitants of a great country and belong to a country with an Islamic culture and civilization that has its history, its ideology, and its heroes. And in this regard, we do not need to follow the alternative at all.

The army chief’s words do not mean that there is no room for anyone else in Pakistan because Pakistan is a country of followers of Islam, so he wanted to remind the youth that this is always in their minds. It should be for what purpose their forefathers acquired this country and we should not be distracted from this purpose. Addressing the youth, the Army Chief said to give them a sense of freedom that if you ask the people of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir about the price of freedom and sanctity, then you should know the price of freedom.

Our youth is currently a victim of social media propaganda and the elements sitting abroad are filling these raw minds with poison against the country and inciting them against their armed forces. That is why Army Chief General Asim Munir had to say that social media

The purpose of propaganda is to spread uncertainty, chaos and despair, social media news research is very important, there is no doubt that anything that is unresearched or unsubstantiated causes chaos.

However, Allah Almighty says in the Holy Qur’an that

“O believers! If a transgressor brings you any news, confirm it.”

So now it is our duty as Pakistanis not to be a victim of Indian and Israeli propaganda and not to say anything against our own country for a few likes or comments on social media, which may harm the country. Army Chief General Asim Munir deserves credit. He considered it necessary to convince the young generation in the age of trial and error that they should be aware of the two-nation theory and secondly, not unknowingly become tools of the enemy on social media. Army Chief General Asim Munir’s timely and opportune address when the country was in political turmoil and election noise, there are also rumours, but in this situation, his address played the role of light on the dark paths. The capital of the nation is the youth and it is a good thing that we have more than 60 per cent of energetic youth who are capable of realizing Iqbal’s Shaheen and Quaid’s dreams in the true sense.

The only requirement is that these youths need to be made aware that those people who are sitting on social media and making conspiracies against Pakistan and the armed forces day and night have tried to fill the minds of the youth. It is important to make these young people believe that Pakistan does not only belong to the army but to twenty-four million Pakistanis the army belongs to Pakistan and both of them are indispensable to each other and whenever there is a problem in Pakistan, it is our armed forces that have saved the country. The duty of protection has been done with the help of the public.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.