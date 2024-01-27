General Elections 2024

The general elections are held in all the democratic states every four or five years, depending upon the system of governance. Then, why are elections in Pakistan seen as a difficult exercise? And, why are elections in Pakistan viewed with suspicion by the Pakistanis in general and the world community in particular?

This short article aims to understand the difficulties of holding elections: general, provincial, local bodies, or even the Senate of Pakistan. Whenever the elections approach for a particular category, the whole country is put on high alert and the process is made to look suspicious, and neither the winner is happy, nor the loser is satisfied with the outcome of such a tedious exercise.

So, what is the issue and how can it be possibly resolved without too much wrangling in the upcoming elections?

Firstly, Pakistan’s domestic politics is marred by dynastic dominance. The majority of the parties are controlled by the founding families and an ordinary worker cannot imagine ascending to the top tier. Hence, whenever a particular party comes to power, the entire family gets adjusted in the government in the most important slots, leaving the peripheral appointments to the ordinary political workers. Even if an important appointment is sourced out to other political workers, the effective control remains with the family.

Secondly, the elections in Pakistan have become very expensive and therefore, an ordinary person cannot participate in the democratic process without being part of a particular political party, which is under the effective control of the founding family.

Thirdly, the entire process of elections in Pakistan is perceived as far from being free, fair, and transparent, which is the essence of the democratic process. Perhaps because the people have lost faith in the governing bodies of the election process, mainly the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Likewise, the entire election management system which begins much earlier with the census, and defining of the constituencies, immediately goes into the courts because neither party considers it favorable to itself. Consequently, the announcement of the election schedule and the entire election campaign season is fought in the courts instead of canvassing with the voters in the respective constituencies.

Fourthly, a lack of awareness on the part of the common voter who is usually misguided by the promises of minor infrastructure projects. Even the major parties fail to define their specific agenda for people’s well-being during the election campaign.

Fifthly, nearly all the political parties blame the establishment for its deep involvement in the entire election process, thereby causing doubt about the fairness of the exercise.

Perhaps, the abovementioned causes of faulty and tainted election processes led to the introduction of an interim government in the constitution, otherwise sitting governments are responsible for holding the elections elsewhere. However, the interim governments also become party to the old system and therefore fail to organize free, fair, and transparent elections in the country. The upcoming elections are already under question due the similar complaints by respective political parties, and therefore if these observations are not redressed in time, the results of the elections may not be accepted by the political parties in general and the people of Pakistan in particular.

There is still time to put the entire election process on track to enhance its transparency and ensure that it is free and fair. I will propose the following:

One, delay the elections by 30 days and let the judicial process be completed concerning the eligibility of the respective candidates. This delay will not be unconstitutional because these elections are already delayed with the approval of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the apex court can be approached again for the purpose.

Two, approach SCP to designate the election managers from the judiciary instead of the executive which is already creating waves of dissatisfaction among the respective candidates from different political parties.

Three, approach the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to detail Pakistan’s Armed Forces to conduct the election process on the D-Day. I would suggest that the respective election venues are handed over to the detailed units at least 48 hours before the voting time, and remain with them after the final results of that particular polling station are completed, submitted, and announced. This is extremely important to ensure that people coming to the polling stations are not harassed, particularly women, and they are free to vote for the candidates of their choice. Remember, the people of Pakistan hold its armed forces at a much higher pedestal than any other institution in the country, and if the elections are held under their administrative control of D-Day, there is a high probability of it being free and fair. Moreover, holding elections is not as important as the acceptance of it being free, fair, and transparent so that the winners and losers accept the results without pointing any fingers at each other.

The General Elections 2024 are perhaps the most important elections of this century in the country and if the establishment can do it the way it did in the 1970 elections, Pakistan will move forward with a lot more confidence, In Sha Allah. The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”

