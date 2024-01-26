Pakistan hails ‘significant’ UN top court decision

Pakistan on Friday hailed a “significant” decision by the top United Nations (UN) court asking Israel to prevent the genocide of Palestinians in its war against Hamas, reiterating its call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory. Pakistan welcomed the provisional measures, including the prevention of the commission of acts prohibited by the UN Genocide Convention, ordered by the ICJ, by which Islamabad said the court had concluded, prima facie, it had the jurisdiction to entertain the case against Israel and that South Africa’s claim of genocide was “plausible.” “We consider the ICJ’s ruling timely and a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and international accountability of Israel,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “Pakistan calls for the full and effective implementation of the ICJ’s decision so that basic human rights, dignity and identity of Palestinian people as a distinct group are upheld and protected, as stipulated by the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions, and international law.” Islamabad said the implementation of these provisional measures required an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to bring about an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza.