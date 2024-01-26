Nawaz pledges to tackle inflation, unemployment as PM

In the run-up to next general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday stated his party will address the prevailing issues of inflation and unemployment upon assuming power in the Feb 8 elections.

The former three-time premier, while addressing a huge gathering in Burewala, promised to reduce inflation, make electricity cheaper and gas available in every household, as well as lower prices of bread and sugar. He criticised the high prices of essential items, mentioning the cost of fertilisers, tractors and the construction of motorways during his time and the significant increase in their prices today.

Nawaz expressed empathy for the youth, stating that he loved them and was saddened that they were unemployed. He attributed this unemployment to the former PTI government, and said if Nawaz Sharif’s government had continued, no youth would have been unemployed today. Nawaz said that with the support of the people, his party would bring Pakistan back to a prosperous state, with employment in every household.

He said they would construct motorways, high-speed railways and possibly an airport in the region. Earlier, upon his arrival at the venue of the power show, Nawaz Sharif was accorded a rousing welcome by a jubilant crowd of PML-N leaders, workers and supporters.