NESPAK breaks ground in 40th country — PNG

NESPAK, a leading global consultancy firm, takes a significant step towards achieving the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by securing five projects and signing two Long Term Agreements (LTAs) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), it was stated by Mr. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK here on Friday.

The LTAs, awarded to NESPAK, span across the Asia Region and Pacific/Oceania Region, leading to the firm’s presence in its 40th country, Papua New Guinea. In a groundbreaking move, NESPAK has actively pursued projects contributing to the UN’s SDGs both within Pakistan and globally. The comprehensive LTAs with UNOPS cover a wide spectrum of initiatives aimed at sustainable development, with a particular focus on infrastructure, environmental impact assessments, climate adaptation, and community engagement.

NESPAK has successfully secured five UNOPS projects under these LTAs, including two in Papua New Guinea and three in Pakistan. In Papua New Guinea, NESPAK is committed to providing services such as infrastructure mapping, electronic-waste management, construction of electronic waste plant facilities, training centers, port storage structures, environmental and social impact assessments, climate adaptation, and community engagement in key urban centers, including Port Moresby, Lae City, Mount Hagen, and Daru Island.

NESPAK’s global initiatives, especially in developing nations like Papua New Guinea, highlight the firm’s continuous leadership in addressing contemporary challenges related to sustainability, climate change, environmental issues, and the empowerment of underprivileged stakeholders.

In addition to its international endeavors, NESPAK is actively involved in critical projects within Pakistan. These include the structural assessment of Basic Health Units (BHUs) in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, as well as the design of Parking Structures for ten Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Labs in KPK and Punjab. NESPAK’s technical assessment of BHUs plays a crucial role in the reconstruction and restoration of health infrastructure in the affected provinces, garnering attention and support from international donor agencies.

Under the LTA of the Asia Region, NESPAK has been awarded the ‘Improved Access to Water and Sanitation Project in Tank and Umerkot.’ This project aims to upgrade water and sanitation infrastructure to benefit underprivileged communities in these areas. NESPAK’s commitment to social responsibilities is evident in its efforts, where technical expertise combines with compassion to make a lasting impact on the well-being of deserving communities.

NESPAK’s expansion into Papua New Guinea and the successful procurement of UNOPS projects underscore the firm’s dedication to driving positive change on a global scale. The consultancy’s role in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future remains unwavering as it continues to lead in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.