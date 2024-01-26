Mixed Signals

Based on a string of announcements made by the caretaker administrations and the election commission, the state might succeed in juggling the need to ensure public security and constitutional mandate to protect the political franchise.

With the caretaker prime minister rubbishing swirling speculations about a social media ban during elections and a very specific code of conduct issued for the army and civilian security officials by the election commission, at least some of the more worrying monstrosities casting a shadow on free and fair elections may have been dealt with. Of course, the real proof of this commitment to holding an unbiased exercise can only be seen on February 8.

Given the recent surge in terror attacks, the latest of which saw a police constable martyred in Turbat election office, no one in their right mind would deny the need for boots on the ground. The responsibility to keep those millions who head out of their homes to stamp on the ballot paper should rightly be given to those who have the means and the determination to carry it well. But this overwhelming assignment should be two-pronged: neutrality on display and a keen, vigilant eye for any disaster in the offing.

Similarly, simply announcing that internet access and social media platforms would be available to political leaders and the masses in the lead-up and on the actual election day would not do. In the digital age, when the lion’s share of actual campaigning relies on these platforms, bolting the doors shut on them on the most crucial days would mean spelling a pungent disconnect. While PTI’s domination of the social media sphere remains matchless, other parties are trying hard to catch up. Any obstacle, henceforth, would mean no “space” jalsas, no live interactions and no in-the-voters-face reminders of what heavens and earth were moved by their respective leaders.

To our great misfortune, the same determination to noninterventionism cannot be seen in Punjab where the recently-announced declaration of Section 144 is bound to culminate in a general sense of authoritarianism. As these powers can easily be abused to target any unfavoured party and its political activities, the caretaker government’s announcement would only serve to further its own overenthusiastic ventures. Nothing more. Nothing else. *