India’s Trajectory Towards a Rogue Statehood

India’s shift towards rogue statehood, under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a subject of concern. There has been evidence of the Indian government’s involvement in the targeted killings of Sikh leaders associated with the Khalistan movement, both within and outside the country. A significant incident is the Air India Flight 182 bombing in 1985, where evidence points to the involvement of Indian intelligence in the act of terrorism. Furthermore, documented incidents of human rights violations, especially in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have raised questions about India’s adherence to international norms. The Hindutva-driven policies of the BJP government, coupled with legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are affecting religious and ethnic minorities, particularly Muslims. These factors have contributed to the perception of India as a potential rogue state.

The transnational targeting of Sikhs amplifies concerns about India’s status as a rogue state, engaging in repression and violence beyond its borders. The evidence of India’s efforts to suppress dissent among Sikhs and target Sikh activists has yielded significant consequences. The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal advocate for a separate Khalistani state, in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023, presents a troubling dimension to the narrative. The alleged involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s assassination, coupled with the revelation of a thwarted plot to assassinate an American Sikh separatist in New York ordered by an Indian government official, further accentuates the apprehensions about India’s global reach in suppressing dissent and raises questions about its adherence to internationally accepted norms.

The transnational targeting of Sikhs amplifies concerns about India’s status as a rogue state, engaging in repression and violence beyond its borders.

Due to the alarming incidents involving the killings of Sikhs, a meeting has been urgently requested by a group of parliamentarians from various UK political parties, including Labour MPs Preet Kaur Gill, Afzal Khan, and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, alongside Conservative Caroline Nokes and SNP’s Kirsten Oswald and Martin Docherty-Hughes. The request comes in response to reports that British Sikhs have received “threat to life warnings,” raising concerns about their safety. The MPs specifically highlight instances such as the alleged involvement of India in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and a plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. They express growing worries regarding the threats, harassment, and intimidation faced by Sikhs in the UK, and emphasize the need for reassurance and government support to protect the British Sikh community. Of particular sensitivity is the connection to the Khalistan movement, which advocates for a separate Sikh state and has gained traction among the Sikh diaspora in Canada. The outcome of this meeting holds the potential to affect UK-India relations, as well as the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Indian government has faced severe criticism for discriminatory policies, sparking communal violence and human rights concerns. Instances of inadequate investigation by police in BJP-governed states, the imposition of draconian laws, and the targeting of civil society members under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have drawn international condemnation. From extrajudicial killings in Jammu and Kashmir to communal violence in Haryana and the illegal demolition of Muslim properties, the country has witnessed a myriad of issues. The National Human Rights Commission recorded 126 deaths in police custody, 1,673 deaths in judicial custody, and 55 alleged extrajudicial killings. Concerns persist regarding the misuse of laws, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), shielding security forces from accountability. Additionally, the passage of laws affecting media freedom, internet shutdowns, delayed investigations into sexual abuse allegations, and weakened protection through legislative amendments contribute to a troubling human rights landscape. The UN’s demand for the release of human rights defender Khurram Parvez, arrested under alleged terrorism charges, further highlights the punitive measures against those documenting human rights violations. The banning of political parties advocating for Kashmiri aspirations, such as the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, and the suppression of voices through military siege and oppressive actions illustrate a pattern of disregard for human rights, portraying India’s governance as increasingly aligned with rogue statehood.

Pakistan’s foreign secretary, Muhammad Syrus Qazi, has claimed that Pakistan has credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil. The Indian agents, Yogesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar are accused of planning the assassinations through a sophisticated international setup involving local operators. Qazi stated that the method of assassination was similar to attempts in other countries, and he referred to the Indian network of extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings as a global phenomenon. These evidences, coupled with India’s human rights violations, contribute to the portrayal of India as a rogue state.

The convergence of evidence pointing to India’s involvement in targeted killings documented human rights violations, and the suppression of dissent highlights the deeply concerning trajectory towards rogue statehood. The transnational nature of the targeting of Sikhs, along with the discriminatory policies and communal violence under the BJP government, further compounds the gravity of the situation. The urgent parliamentary meeting requested in the UK, specifically focusing on the safety of the Sikh community, underscores the pressing nature of these concerns. India’s actions continue to draw international condemnation and its adherence to human rights norms is called into question. The alarming human rights violations in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including restrictions on free expression, arbitrary detentions, and excessive use of force, add another dimension to the mounting evidence of India’s potential as a rogue state.

The writer is a freelance columnist.