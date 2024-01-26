WMG partners with Giraffe

Warner Music Group (WMG) has partnered with Pakistani company Giraffe, one of South Asia’s leading music and audio production companies, which was co-founded by Xulfi, the stage name of celebrated artist Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, and CEO Muhammad Ibrahim.

Pakistan is a fast-growing recorded music market of some 250 million people, and a source of repertoire that particularly resonates with the 90 million Punjabi and Urdu speakers outside the country.

This deal will help Warner Music establish a new A&R source in Pakistan through the experts behind some of South Asia’s most compelling music platforms and global hits, such as ‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. Warner Music and Giraffe now will come together for the next season of Coke Studio Season 15.

Giraffe was established in 2017 in Pakistan and has a rich history producing some of South Asia’s most coveted music shows, including Drummers of Pakistan, Nescafé Basement and Red Bull Music Sound Clash, as well as non-music content such as Dhak Dhak Goal and Shan Kitchen. More recently, it has spearheaded the production of Coke Studio – Pakistan’s biggest cultural export and a show acclaimed for promoting multiculturalism, dialogue and multi genre collaboration.