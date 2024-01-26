ANP to support IPP candidates in elections 2024

Awami National Party (ANP) has announced to support Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidates in Punjab for upcoming general elections.

ANP Punjab General Secretary Amir Bahadur Khan met IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and announced support for Aleem and his panel throughout Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan, the National Assembly candidate, expressed his commitment to serving the common man without any discrimination and working towards the welfare of the public. Abdul Aleem Khan has already managed to get support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from NA-117.

PML-N decided to withdraw the candidate from NA-117 Lahore as they struck seat adjustment on another National assembly seat with IPP.