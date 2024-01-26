Sajal asks fans for suggestions

A-list actor Sajal Aly asked her fans for a suggestion regarding her hair in the latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, Sajal Aly shared a new post on the feed, asking for a suggestion from her 10 million followers.

With a throwback click of her hair look, with bangs, from last year’s blockbuster ‘Kuch Ankahi’, the actor shared, “Thinking to get this haircut again but not too sure!”

“Drop your vote guys,” she asked further. Thousands of her followers liked the solo picture post and gave their suggestions to the celebrity via the comments section.

One of them wrote, “Yesss plsss cos it’s Aaliya’s haircut.” Others also gave their thumbs up saying she should definitely go for it, as ‘bangs look amazing on her’.

Aly’s industry bestie Aima Baig was also spotted hyping her girl on the post. She wrote, “Why so pretty man,” with a series of emojis.

On the work front, Sajal Aly had quite a year in 2023, starting with the release of her long-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, followed by the mega success of her maiden TV outing of 2023, ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.