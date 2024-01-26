Everybody doesn’t win: Whoopi

Bye, Barbie. Whoopi Goldberg is giving her hot take on the hit film’s exclusion from some of the top categories at the 2024 Oscars. During a discussion on “The View” Wednesday, Goldberg and co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin spoke about “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling’s reaction to the lack of Oscar nods for co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in the fantasy comedy. The conversation sparked a lively debate on when films are snubbed from recognition in the industry, which saw Goldberg push back against the notion of rejection altogether. “Everybody doesn’t win,” Goldberg said. “They’re not snubs, and that’s what I want to sort of point out. And it’s not the elites. It’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for best picture nominations.” “Barbie” received a total of eight nominations in the 96th Academy Awards, competing for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best original song, best costume design and best production design, along with best supporting actor and actress.