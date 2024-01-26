Ayeza treats fans with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ BTS

A-list actor Ayeza Khan treated her millions of fans on Instagram with fresh BTS pictures and videos from the sets of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, Ayeza Khan dropped a bunch of new BTS pictures and videos of herself as Mahnoor of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

The seven-photo gallery, captioned simply with “Jaan-e-Jahan,” and a single dove emoji, sees the diva dressed in an all-white, self-embroidered anarkali from a local designer, styled with Mahnoor’s signature silver jhumkis.

Hours earlier, she also posted a scene with co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi, from the last on-aired episode 10 and wrote, “Aj sey mahnoor nahi sirf ‘JaaneJahan’ hn.”

Thousands of her fans liked the posts and dropped praises for both Khan and her on-screen character in the comments section.

Pertinent to note that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.

The ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Mariyam Nafees, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noorul Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.