China is likely to roll over $2 billion soon

The deposit time will be completed on March 23, 2024 for the $2 billion loan from China.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar wrote a letter to Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and requested to roll over the loan of 2 billion dollars for one year.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Finance and the Chinese authorities are in contact to roll over the deposit of 2 billion dollars soon.

Finance Ministry sources say that the Caretaker Prime Minister has also thanked China for the financial support.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said in the letter that the loan was paid to the government of Pakistan in a difficult economic situation by China.

According to the sources, a total debt of 4 billion dollars has been made safe deposit by China.

Pakistan’s external payments burden has been reduced by receiving a $4 billion loan from China