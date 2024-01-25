‘Lion’ wants others to hunt for it, alleges Bilawal

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari intensified his criticism of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accusing them of relying on external support to gain power.

Addressing party workers during a rally in Punjab’s Gujrat on Thursday, Bilawal suggested that the PML-N, represented by the electoral symbol of a lion, is hesitant to take the initiative and is depending on others for political success.

“There is a reason Sher [PML-N election symbol] is not going on a hunt and relying on others to hunt for him,” Bilawal remarked, emphasising his viewpoint on the opposition party’s approach to the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Bilawal claimed that only the PPP was actively engaged in electioneering, contrasting it with other parties allegedly delegating the responsibility to external forces. Without explicitly naming the PML-N, Bilawal criticised a party for not publicly revealing its manifesto and seeking votes without a clear agenda.

“What kind of democracy is this where a party does not have a manifesto? Those who want to make their candidate the prime minister for the fourth time are saying they do not have a manifesto,” Bilawal stated.

Highlighting the PPP’s 10-point agenda, Bilawal outlined the party’s commitment to alleviating poverty, unemployment, and inflation in the country. He urged the public to vote for the PPP, emphasising plans to empower women through interest-free loans for business startups and initiatives to provide free electricity, housing, and regularisation of slum areas.

Bilawal also announced the introduction of a farmers’ card to protect their crops and a labour card to ensure free education and healthcare for the children of labourers.

As the PPP and PML-N emerge as the two major contenders for the prime ministerial slot after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) exclusion due to the Supreme Court’s verdict on its ‘bat’ symbol, Bilawal positioned himself as the PPP’s candidate for the top slot, challenging PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.