UoH hosts national Agri-Tech Expo

In a significant stride towards the modernization of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, The University of Haripur proudly hosted the inaugural National Agri-Tech Expo in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan and the esteemed Youth Affairs Department of KP Government. This prestigious two-day event, held under the patronage of industry luminaries and government officials, symbolized a collective commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable development in agritech.

Against the backdrop of evolving global agricultural landscapes, this expo emerged as a beacon of progress, attracting over 10,000 students and featuring the participation of more than 50 distinguished companies. From cutting-edge technologies to visionary solutions, the exhibition floor buzzed with the excitement of discovery and the promise of transformative advancements in agricultural practices.