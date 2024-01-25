Ahmed Ali Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi share supportive messages for Umair Jaswal

The whole country was in awe and shock when cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Sana Javed announced their marriage. Not only in Pakistan, in India, too, netizens have expressed varied opinions with some congratulating cricketer on his new journey while others levelling criticisms. Many were confused by Sana Javed’s abrupt statement because they were unaware that she had split from her ex-husband Umair Jaswal and assumed the two were still together. Although Umair Jaswal has been quiet about the entire situation, he has been posting some enigmatic messages on his Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Umair’s friends Ahmed Ali Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi have shown support for him. Butt praised Umair for showing grace while Hamza shared a gym session with him.