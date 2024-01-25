PTI founder changed lawyer in Tosha Khana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder changed lawyer in Tosha Khana case.

Tosha Khana and 190 million pounds references were heard on founder PTI and Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing in Adiala Jail.

Founder PTI was present in the court room during the hearing.

In the Toshakhana case, founder PTI replaced lawyers Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa with Sikandar Zulqarnain and Salman Safdar.

Sikandar Zulqarnain and Salman Safdar asked for time to submit the lawyer’s letter till January 27, which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing of the Tosha Khana case till January 27.

The hearing of the £190 million reference was adjourned until January 30, due to the absence of Bushra Bibi.

Lawyer Ali Zafar said that Bushra Bibi’s health is not good, the hearing should be adjourned till January 30.

The court directed Bushra Bibi to appear on January 30.

Founder PTI and Bushra Bibi could not be indicted in the £190 million reference