Gohar Ejaz given additional charge of interior ministry

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Interior, said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has assigned the additional portfolios to Gohar Ejaz with immediate effect.

The development came after Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti resigned from the federal cabinet and joined the PPP as electioneering picks up steam ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Sources claimed that Bugti had submitted his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Dec 13 “citing some personal reasons”, which the latter accepted.

Sources added that he resigned from the cabinet with the intention of contesting the upcoming general elections. Sources said he had resigned before issuance of the election schedule as under the law, the members of a caretaker set-up cannot take part in polls. The appointment was crucial as the interior ministry has a key role to play in security arrangements both for the elections and the poll campaign.