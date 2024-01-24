Bitcoin advances to $40,191 as bulls return

The cryptocurrency market finally turned green on Wednesday, with the market capitalization gaining 3.8 percent to reach $1.68 trillion.

As of 1235 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, jumped to $40,191 with an increase of 3.5 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $788 billion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 5.7 percent down in the past seven days. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the $39,000 mark on Tuesday, going as low as $38,900 before recovering. It is largely expected that the upcoming policy meeting of the US central bank may provide some insights into the future behaviour of the coin.

On the other hand, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, went up by 1.3 percent to reach $2,239. With this increase in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $269.3 billion. ETH has shed 11.7 percent of its value during the last seven days.

However, Binance Coin (BNB) price decreased by 0.1 percent to reach $296. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $45.6 billion with this decrease. BNB has shed 5.3 percent of its value during the last seven days.