Punjab Police foil terrorists’ bid to enter province

Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are on high alert and performing their duties at the border posts of the province more diligently and in this regard, the team of Punjab Police Dera Ghazi Khan has foiled the attempt of terrorists to enter Punjab from the inter-provincial border area. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar shared the details of foiled attack at Jhangi check post and police immediate response in a video message. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 08 to 10 terrorists of the banned organization took advantage of the darkness of the night to enter and attack the Jhangi border post of Vohawa police station in Tounsa Circle, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Brave Policemen deputed at Police Post Jhangi sighted the terrorists with the help of advanced thermal image cameras. Police team took timely action with heavy firing forced the terrorists to retreat back and run away. Another police team under the command of SHO Vohawa has also reached nearby for back up immediately. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police teams are on high alert day and night at all the border check posts of the province and are performing their duties with full commitment and morale of the jawans is very high. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Police are fully prepared to eliminate the dangerous terrorists who are the enemy of the lives and property of the citizens. IGP Punjab vowed that anti-national elements, terrorists and brutal criminals will not be allowed to enter the province under any circumstances and every terrorist attack will be thwarted.

Separately, Dr. Usman Anwar is actively working for the best welfare of the families of police martyrs and in this regard, IG Punjab has given the keys of the houses to the families of the two brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the families of two martyrs of Lahore Police, ASI Asim Ali and Constable Muhammad Irfan, in the office.

The family of ASI Asim Ali Shaheed was provided with a 09 marla house according to their choice in Tehsil Shahkot district Nankana, whereas the family of Constable Muhammad Irfan has been provided with a house in Kot Radha Kishan District Kasur as per their choice. ASI Asim Ali Shaheed got martyred while confronting the dangerous dacoits in Manga Mandi area of Lahore on December 5, 2022. Constable Muhammad Irfan was martyred in a cross-firing with armed criminals on April 18 last year.The families of both the martyrs include their wives and young children.

On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the homes of the martyrs’ families. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar assured all possible support to the families of the martyrs during the meeting. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the children of the martyrs will be provided free education in the best higher educational institutions of the country and police department will stand by the families of the martyrs on every occasion of their life. Dr. Usman Anwar added that the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and all possible measures will be taken for the welfare of the families of martyrs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah ud din, AIG Admin Lahore Atif Nazir and other officers were present on the spot.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Anwar met with a delegation of hearing and speech impaired special persons at the Central Police Office. The delegation included hearing and speech impaired special people from different walks of life. The special persons included in the delegation requested IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to facilitate and gave them the permission for issuance of driving license. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed SSP Traffic Punjab to take instructions from the Punjab government regarding the driving license of hearing and speech impaired special persons.

IG Punjab said that in the light of international laws, permission should be taken from the Punjab government for the driving license of hearing and speech impaired persons and in the light of the requests and demands presented by the special persons, a summary should be sent to the Punjab government for amending the laws. Dr. Usman Anwar said that special stickers will be installed on the vehicles of special people and the procedure for issuance of license should be formulated. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible facilities will be given to the hearing and speech impaired special persons in the light of laws.

The delegation of special persons included Usman Ashraf Butt, Muhammad Waqas, Irfan, Muhammad Usman, Waseem, Rizwan, Ayaz, Ghulam Ahmed and Syed Atta ur Rehman and others. On behalf of Punjab Police, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah ud din, SSP Traffic Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other officers were also present in the meeting.