LESCO recovers over 2.10 billion in 132-Day Initiative

LESCO launches campaign against electricity thieves, recovers over 2.10 billion PKR in 132 days. Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider directs Director Customer Services Raees Muhammad Asghar to lead the initiative, resulting in substantial recoveries from defaulters in various circles. The spokesperson reports recoveries from different regions: 290.13 million PKR from Northern Circle, 509.96 million PKR from Eastern Circle, 273.54 million PKR from Central Circle, 115.76 million PKR from Southern Circle, 175.34 million PKR from Nankana Circle, and 315.43 million PKR from Sheikhupura Circle. Chief Executive LESCO acknowledges financial losses due to non-payment and assures continued action against defaulters. In the past 24 hours alone, 584 defaulters contributed to recoveries exceeding 224 million PKR. Chief Engineers and Material & Disposal Manager collaborate with local authorities for recoveries in specific circles. The ongoing efforts underscore LESCO’s commitment to combat electricity theft and address financial challenges.