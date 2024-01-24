QAU gathers Islamabad public transport data

Zaman Research Centre (ZRC) at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is developing a digital dataset for public transportation in Islamabad.

This system will lead the underprivileged and marginalized masses and the development of advanced software tools and applications. Digital routes will facilitate the vision for a highly efficient public transport network in the city. QAU team actively collaborates with the Capital Development Authority (CDA). CDA has acknowledged the usability and efficiency of this data for its planning and operations for multiple other developing projects.

The data will be utilized to plan extensions in the transport routes to meet the mobility needs of the citizens. It will be used through an intelligent journey planning mobile application: ‘Smart Journey Planner’ and ‘Route Optimization,’ to help commuters plan their trips using eco-friendly, efficient, and economical public transport. Digital data is the backbone of the evolving world of digital technologies. The. Creating this data is a step in the right direction, Dr Zaman, the lead researcher on the road safety project.

QAU team is actively researching and developing intelligent software solutions powered by AI that will revolutionize public transportation and embrace the potential of innovative technologies in our lives. Dr Zaman strives to create smart technologies to ease the lives of the common masses in Islamabad. CDA and we struggle to make it accessible to each citizen of Islamabad. This will contribute to reducing incidents and providing hassle-free transportation in Islamabad.