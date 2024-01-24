The clash between Palestine and Israel

As of 7 January 2024, 23,000 Palestinians and Israelis in all have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, including 79 journalists (72 Palestinian, 4 Israeli and 3 Lebanese) and over 136 UNRWA aid workers.

On 7 October 2023, 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 764 civilians, were killed, and 248 persons were taken hostage during the initial attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Since then, over 20,000 Palestinians (the majority of whom were women and children) in the Gaza Strip have been killed according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Further, 320 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank by the Israeli military and settlers.

Casualties have also occurred in other parts of Israel, as well as in southern Lebanon, and Syria. The war in Gaza has had devastating impacts on the lives of millions of people, both in Gaza and in Israel.

The Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have caused widespread damage and destruction to Gaza’s infrastructure, buildings, and environment.

Humanitarian crisis: According to the UN, more than 2 million people in Gaza need urgent humanitarian assistance, including food, water, health care, shelter, and protection. The blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt has severely restricted the movement of goods and people, worsening the already dire situation. Many people have been displaced from their homes and are living in overcrowded and unsafe shelters. The health system is on the verge of collapse, with shortages of medicines, equipment, and staff. The risk of disease outbreaks and malnutrition is high, especially among children.

Physical destruction: The Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have caused widespread damage and destruction to Gaza’s infrastructure, buildings, and environment. According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing, more than 50,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed, affecting about 300,000 people. More than 400 schools, 50 health facilities, and 280 water and sanitation facilities have also been damaged or destroyed. The power supply has been severely disrupted, with only 4 hours of electricity per day on average. The agricultural sector has also suffered heavy losses, with more than 17,000 hectares of farmland and 50,000 livestock affected.

Psychological trauma: The war in Gaza has also inflicted immense psychological trauma and distress on the people, especially the children, who have witnessed and experienced violence, fear, and loss. According to the UN, more than 1.6 million people in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial support services. Many people suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Children are particularly vulnerable, as they have been exposed to multiple traumas and disruptions in their education, recreation, and socialization. The UN estimates that more than 600,000 children in Gaza need specialized mental health care.

Regional instability: The war in Gaza has also increased the tensions and violence in the region, threatening the prospects of peace and security. The war has sparked protests and clashes in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Israel, as well as in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt. The war has also widened the rifts and divisions among the Palestinian factions, as well as among the Arab and Muslim states. The war has also undermined the efforts of the international community to revive the peace process and the two-state solution.

To conclude, these are some of the main impacts of the war in Gaza, but there are many more that are not mentioned here. The war in Gaza is a human tragedy that needs to end as soon as possible. The people of Gaza deserve to live in dignity, freedom, and peace.

The writer is a freelance columnist.