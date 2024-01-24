No weapons display during polls: Sindh govt

In a significant move to ensure a fair and secure electoral process, Sindh’s Caretaker Interior Minister Haris Nawaz declared a ban on the display of weapons during elections on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Nawaz highlighted the responsibility of the Election Commission to oversee the elections, asserting the government’s commitment to providing full support in maintaining law and order.

During a meeting between provincial officials and Election Commission representatives, efforts were made to address concerns across various departments.

Minister Nawaz emphasized the need for a foolproof system backed by ample funds to eliminate any hurdles in the electoral process. He revealed that Chief Minister funds had been allocated to the Police, rangers, and schools to ensure adequate resources.

With 5,954 regular polling stations and over 12,000 sensitive polling stations, Minister Nawaz outlined a comprehensive security plan. 122,000 security personnel, including Police and rangers, will be deployed outside polling stations. Only authorized polling staff will be allowed inside, with the option to call in additional support from the Rangers if necessary.

Highlighting the collaboration with various departments, Minister Nawaz disclosed that 1,984 soldiers from the Pakistan Army and personnel from the anti-corruption, forest department, FC, and lady health workers will contribute to the security efforts. He stressed the existence of security threats and announced measures to avoid deploying private security personnel.

Minister Nawaz shared plans to install cameras at 4,500 sensitive polling stations to enhance transparency, emphasizing that security personnel would not enter polling booth rooms. Furthermore, he committed to sustainable practices by installing solar power at these locations.