Lahore Police presents underage driving report in high court

Punjab police presented the report regarding underage driving in Lahore High Court (LHC), a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

As per the details, the investigation wing has issued a letter regarding the removal of the criminal records of underage drivers from the official computer data. The court also summoned a report seeking the implementation of the Juvenile Act on underage drivers. The plea was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa and Advocate Rana Sikandar.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the authorities from keeping underage drivers in police lockups. In its decision, the LHC judge Ali Zia Bajwa barred the police authorities from registering the case over driving license violations and directed the release of the underage drivers on bail. Rana Sikandar, Advocate, moved the plea against keeping underage drivers in police lockups. The petition stated that police are keeping juvenile children in lockups over driving license violations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore traffic police had earlier launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women. During the crackdown, the police arrested 248 drivers and registered cases against them. CTO Lahore issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of the district to take strict action against underage drivers to ensure protection for road users.