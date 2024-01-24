Rohit Shetty breaks silence on rift rumours with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty set the record straight on his rumoured fallout with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

In a recent tell-all with an Indian publication, Rohit Shetty answered a fan’s speculation about friction between him and Shahrukh Khan, due to which they haven’t worked together for nearly a decade, since after ‘Dilwale’.

“Aesa kuch nhi hai (There’s nothing like that),” he told the interviewer.

When asked if the fans can expect a collaboration of the two soon, Shetty replied, “Koi achi kahani milne ke saath me (If I get a good story).”

He continued, “Karna hai toh fir vo aesi ho k vo Chennai Express se badi ho, sabse important cheez rehta hai. Kabhi aesa koi subject aaya toh kyun nhi karunga mai, zaroor karunga (If we have to work together then it should be bigger and better than Chennai Express, that is the most important thing. If something like this comes then we will definitely work together).”

Pertinent to note that Shetty and Khan first collaborated on the action-comedy ‘Chennai Express’, starring the former with his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone. The title emerged as a major Box Office success upon its release, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide at that point.

Later, they joined forces once again in 2015, for ‘Dilwale’, co-starring Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon with Khan. The action-packed rom-com opened to mixed reviews but was a box-office success.