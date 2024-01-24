Transparency questions are hovering over the 2024 elections, Bilawal Bhutto

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that Nawaz Sharif is clearly giving the impression that he is trusting someone else instead of the people to become the Prime Minister for the fourth time.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while giving an interview to the British news agency, said that the questions of transparency are hovering over the 2024 elections.

Bilawal also said that the consequences of the decisions taken today will have to be borne by the youth of Pakistan, I think it would be better if they were allowed to take these decisions.

Bilawal Bhutto said that almost two-thirds of Pakistan’s population of 241 million are under 30 years of age.

He said that despite financial constraints, there is a solid plan to provide free electricity and promote social security programs.

The chairman of People’s Party further said that the proposal of restructuring Pakistan’s development model in view of the threat of climate change is also included in the manifesto.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the most independent candidates in the country’s history are participating in the elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also emphasized on the priority of forming the government with independent candidates.