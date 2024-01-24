Elusive Dream of Inclusive Bharat

In the diverse tapestry of India, the idea of an inclusive Bharat has remained a distant dream, overshadowed by the persistent waves of communal hysteria. At the heart of this discord lies the thriving ideology of Hindutva, which has strategically fueled the flames of division to secure and consolidate political power. This article delves into the intricate dynamics of how communal tensions, particularly against Muslims, have become a potent tool for the BJP/RSS to maintain a stronghold on the nation.

Communal hysteria, often fueled by religious polarization, has deep roots in the history of the Indian subcontinent. However, the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has exacerbated these tensions. The concept of Hindutva, an ideology that seeks to establish the hegemony of Hindus and create a Hindu Rashtra, has become a driving force behind the perpetuation of communal discord.

Hindutva, as propagated by the BJP/RSS, thrives on a divided society. The strategy is simple yet insidious – create an ‘us versus them’ narrative, with ‘us’ being the majority Hindu population and ‘them’ often referring to religious minorities, particularly Muslims. By accentuating these differences, the ideology not only seeks to consolidate the Hindu vote bank but also fosters an environment where dissent is suppressed in the name of nationalism.

The divisive politics orchestrated by the BJP/RSS relies heavily on the creation and perpetuation of hatred towards certain communities, primarily Muslims. Communal incidents, hate speeches, and the marginalization of minorities have become commonplace, as they serve as convenient tools for political mobilization. The vilification of Muslims not only deepens existing fault lines but also solidifies the support base that the BJP/RSS depends on.

The manipulation of religious sentiments for political gains is not a new phenomenon, but the systematic polarization witnessed in contemporary India is unprecedented. The BJP/RSS strategically employs divisive rhetoric to consolidate the Hindu vote, presenting themselves as the protectors of Hindu interests against perceived external threats. This polarization not only helps in winning elections but also creates a long-lasting impact on societal cohesion.

The idea of an inclusive Bharat is further hindered by the propagation of religious nationalism, which often results in the ‘othering’ of minority communities. Muslims, in particular, have been targeted as the ‘other’ – a group that supposedly poses a threat to the cultural and religious fabric of the nation. This ‘otherness’ perpetuates a cycle of fear and distrust, making the vision of an inclusive society seem like a distant utopia.

Hindutva proponents often weaponize historical events and cultural symbols to foster a sense of identity and superiority among Hindus. The distortion of history, glorification of certain historical figures, and the rewriting of textbooks contribute to the creation of a narrative that reinforces the notion of a Hindu Rashtra. This not only alienates religious minorities but also distorts the cultural diversity that has been a hallmark of India for centuries.

In the digital age, social media has emerged as a powerful tool for disseminating ideologies and shaping public opinion. The BJP/RSS has adeptly utilized social media platforms to amplify divisive narratives, spread propaganda, and target individuals or groups that challenge their agenda. The echo chambers created on these platforms further entrench people in their beliefs, making it increasingly challenging to bridge the gaps in understanding and foster a sense of inclusivity.

Communal hysteria not only divides communities along religious lines but also distracts attention from pressing economic issues. The BJP/RSS, by fueling religious animosity, shifts the focus away from economic inequalities, unemployment, human rights abuses and other socio-economic challenges. The narrative of ‘cultural preservation’ becomes a smokescreen, preventing meaningful discussions on policies that could uplift all sections of society.

The perpetuation of communal hysteria poses a severe threat to the democratic fabric of the nation. A healthy democracy thrives on the principles of equality, justice, and inclusion. However, when communal hatred becomes a political tool, these principles are compromised. The erosion of democratic values not only weakens the foundations of the state but also diminishes the potential for collaborative nation-building. While the BJP/RSS and their divisive tactics play a significant role in perpetuating communal hysteria, civil society also plays a crucial role in shaping the narrative. Activists, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens must actively resist the divisive forces and work towards fostering a culture of inclusion. Grassroots movements that promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation are essential for countering the divisive agenda of fascist Hindutva overlords.

The BJP/RSS’s strategy of thriving on a divided society, polarized by the hate for Muslims, poses a serious threat to the nation’s social fabric and democratic values. This threat is starkly exemplified by the contentious events surrounding the Babri Mosque demolition and the subsequent construction of the Ram Mandir, which reached its culmination with the inauguration on January 21, 2024. The Ram Mandir, coupled with the Jay Shri Ram slogan, is perceived by extremist factions within the BJP as the commencement of the Hindu Rashtra. Moreover, the timing of these events in the backdrop of the 2024 election year in India raises concerns about the potential exploitation of religious sentiments to galvanize the Hindu masses.

The concept of Hindutva, an ideology that seeks to establish the hegemony of Hindus and create a Hindu Rashtra, has become a driving force behind the perpetuation of communal discord.

The demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992 marked a dark chapter in Indian history, igniting communal tensions and violence. The BJP, along with affiliated groups such as the RSS, played a pivotal role in advocating for the construction of the Ram Mandir at the disputed Ayodhya site, claiming it to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. This campaign, rife with religious fervour, contributed to an atmosphere of animosity between communities, creating fault lines that persist to this day.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 21, 2024, is a significant moment that carries far-reaching implications. While for many, it represents a fulfilment of religious aspirations, for extremist factions within the BJP, it symbolizes the initiation of the Hindu Rashtra. This ideological vision is exclusive and undermines the secular principles enshrined in India’s Constitution, posing a direct challenge to the nation’s social harmony and democratic ethos.

The Jay Shri Ram slogan, which gained prominence during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has evolved beyond a mere religious chant. For extremist elements, it has become a rallying cry that encapsulates a radical interpretation of Hindu nationalism. The use of this slogan, often accompanied by incidents of violence and intimidation, creates an atmosphere of fear, particularly among religious minorities. Such incidents not only contribute to communal polarization but also undermine the pluralistic fabric of Indian society.

The confluence of these events with the 2024 election year raises concerns about the potential exploitation of religious sentiments for political gains. The BJP, known for its strategic use of religious symbolism, may leverage the inauguration of the Ram Mandir to appeal to the Hindu masses, consolidating its vote bank. The political narrative surrounding the temple inauguration could be carefully crafted to emphasize notions of cultural preservation, potentially fueling further religious polarization.

Moreover, the resurgence of Islamophobia and the anticipated smear campaign against Pakistan through media and movies add another layer to the existing communal tensions. Historical incidents, such as the Pulwama and Uri attacks, are still being exploited exploited to amplify nationalist sentiments, The potential recurrence of such false-flag operations raises concerns about the manipulation of public sentiment for political objectives. The latest example of which is the Hrithik Roshan led Film called Fighter where the now viral dialogue “India Occupied Pakistan” has been cheered by the Hindutva hordes. Diverting attention from pressing socio-economic issues Islamophobic and Pakistan-phobic films like Kashmir Files, Kerela Stories, Pathaan, Gadar, Tiger series and now Fighter find many takers who believe that the Hindu is in danger and a Hindutva led Bharat can slay all these Muslim and Pakistani demons.

In this charged atmosphere, it is imperative for citizens, civil society, and responsible political leaders to remain vigilant. The exploitation of religious sentiments for political gains not only threatens the social fabric of the nation but also undermines the democratic values that form the foundation of India’s identity. Promoting dialogue, understanding, and inclusivity is crucial to counteract the divisive forces at play and ensure that the democratic principles that bind the nation are not sacrificed at the altar of political expediency. As India navigates through these tumultuous times, the commitment to fostering a truly inclusive Bharat must remain unwavering, transcending the divisive narratives that threaten to unravel the fabric of the nation. Or, we can suffice to say that the illusion of India Being the worlds biggest democracy the biggest Con-job that was played on the world and what we see now is just the impending unravelling of what we feared Bharat had been all along.

The writer is an independent analyst, with interest in Regional and International affairs