Mission India Out

While India may be having a great kick out of its continued mingling in Bangladesh’s domestic and political affairs, the writing on the wall suggests that ordinary Bengalis seem to have had enough.

The historical background of India’s influence in Bangladesh can be traced back to the birth of the nation itself. During the creation of Bangladesh, India played a significant role in exploiting the anti-Pakistan sentiments prevailing at the time. With the aim of establishing a separate country, India strategically worked against the idea of an Islamic state. The creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation not only brought freedom to its people but also altered the regional power dynamics. This struggle for freedom and the subsequent emergence of Bangladesh as a separate nation plays a crucial role in understanding India’s desire for an anti-Pakistan government in the region.

During the formation of Bangladesh, India capitalized on the grievances and frustrations of the Bangladeshi population towards Pakistan. By aligning itself with the sentiments of independence, India was able to gain support and shape the narrative in favour of the formation of Bangladesh. This exploitation further fueled the divide between the two nations and underlined India’s role in the process.

In its pursuit of creating Bangladesh, India actively undermined religious values in the region. As an Islamic state, the concept of religious identity had played a significant role in the Bangladeshi society. However, India’s influence worked against this notion, with the aim of establishing Bangladesh as a secular nation. By promoting a more secular narrative, India challenged the religious values held dear by the Bangladeshi people, ultimately shaping the direction of the newly formed nation.

Alongside exploiting anti-Pakistan sentiments and undermining religious values, India also played a role in fostering ethnic pride in Bangladesh. During the formation of the nation, India strategically emphasized the cultural heritage and distinct ethnic identity of the Bengali people. By highlighting and celebrating these aspects, India aimed to strengthen the bond between Bangladesh and India, thus influencing the collective identity of the Bangladeshi population and creating a favourable environment for its influence in the region.

The love for the Bengali language and culture was exaggerated, creating an identity crisis as West Bengal remained excluded from the newly formed Bangladesh. The scars of this manipulation continue to linger, sowing the seeds of discontent among the people.

But all this might have continued if the secular identity was allowed to take root on a democratic, socialist playing field. Today, as a leading political party tightens its grip through dictatorship and electoral rigging, the opposition cannot help but raise alarm bells over what they believe to be a blatant violation of the values of democracy. Allegations of collusion with India to colonize Bangladesh ignited anger among the populace.

India’s desire for a friendly Bangladesh, vehemently anti-Pakistan, clashes with the natural tendency of the people to align with Islamic culture and fraternity. The government’s pro-India policies are questioned, especially as fellow Muslims face mistreatment, even lynching, at the hands of Hindu mobs in India.

The opposition accuses India of never being a true friend to Bangladesh, manipulating its political landscape and elections. The BNP, with roots in re-Islamization and a shift in foreign policy away from India, condemns India for attempting to control Bangladesh’s destiny. Accusations of terrorism and the designation of an opposition party fuel the ‘India Out’ movement. Slogans like “India is not a friend of Bangladesh” echo across social media, inciting anti-India sentiment.

The opposition, labelled as traitors for disagreeing with the government’s decisions, is seen as representing the concerns of the people. Tarique Rehman, blamed for anti-state activities, becomes a symbol of resistance against foreign interference. he took to social media to proclaim: “The 7 January sham election, boycotted by 63 pro-democracy political parties and marked by less than 5% genuine voter turnout, proves…the regime is increasingly aligning with other authoritarian governments, against the interests of the democratic world and the aspirations of the 180 million Bangladeshis who cherish the ideals of their democratic and voting rights.”

The call is clear – India should cease meddling in the internal affairs of its smaller neighbours, be it Maldives or Bangladesh. It is not the 19th century and the modern, educated, more aware people of these countries would not allow to be used as mere paws in its jingoistic games.

The writer is a freelance columnist.