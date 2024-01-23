U.S. pledges $320K to Balochistan’s Mehrgarh Museum

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki launched the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) first-ever project in Balochistan.? This landmark initiative allocates over $320,000 for the preservation of Neolithic and other archaeological artifacts of the Mehrgarh civilization, as well as the enhancement of curation at the Mehrgarh Museum of Balochistan in Quetta.? In his remarks, Ambassador Blome said “This endeavor underscores the importance the United States places on the cultural legacy of Balochistan and our commitment to fostering a deeper appreciation of its history.”