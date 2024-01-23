Medvedev on guard for Hurkacz missiles

Likening Hubert Hurkacz’s seismic serve to Australian slugger Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev is bracing for an onslaught from his Open quarter-final rival. A two-time finalist at Melbourne Park, third-ranked Medvedev will start as a warm favourite against the Polish world No.9 in their Wednesday clash.

But the Russian says he will need to stop the serve of Hurkacz if he is to stay on track to reach a third Australian Open final after making the decider in 2021 and 2022. Hurkacz has blasted the most aces of any man at this year’s Open – his 71 five clear of the next best, Alexander Zverev. The 26-year-old has also clocked the second-fastest serve of the tournament, a 226km/h rocket bettered only by American Ben Shelton.

“Hubie is a tough opponent for me for sure,” said Medvedev, who downed Portugal’s Nuno Borges in four sets in the fourth round. “He serves bigger than many guys, I would compare it to something like Nick Kyrgios; very precise and at the same time strong. “He’s top two or three serves on tour and it’s hard to return him. “I’m going to have my eyes prepared and try to catch everything I can on Wednesday.”

Former US Open champion Medvedev has reached the quarter-finals or beyond eight times in his grand slam career, but a place in the last eight is rare air for Hurkacz.

The Pole’s sole quarter-final appearance was in 2021 at Wimbledon, when he advanced to the final four. Hurkacz boasts a 3-2 win-loss record against former world No.1 Medvedev, with two of those victories coming in their last two matches, but acknowledged his rival’s experience on the big stage.

“Daniil is an amazing competitor, for so many years he’s been at the top,” Hurkacz said. “Definitely he’s been playing many times here in the quarter-finals, he was in the final, he’s a really tricky opponent.”

Hurkacz, who eliminated French surprise packet Arthur Cazaux in straight sets in the fourth round, said he was hungry for more success. “I’m definitely really happy with my performance,” he said. “Making it to the quarter-finals, it’s nice, but we’re hungry for more.”