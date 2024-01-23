Maxwell embarrassed, but set to avoid sanction

Glenn Maxwell is set to avoid sanction from Cricket Australia’s integrity unit, with the allrounder embarrassed but back at training after being hospitalised following a night out in Adelaide. Maxwell will on Wednesday be named in Australia’s Twenty20 squad to face West Indies after being “managed” out of the three-match ODI series that precedes it. Australian team staff are still looking into Maxwell’s hospitalisation, but at this stage there is no plan for the integrity unit to become involved. Instead, high-performance staff are concerned over any potential of a concussion to determine if protocols must be entered into, along with how the night has impacted Maxwell’s fitness and his mental wellbeing. AAP has been told Maxwell played a round of golf through the heat of Friday, before attending the gig where he was drinking. He passed out when in the green room after the show and he was taken to the emergency room of a hospital via ambulance and was later released without being admitted.