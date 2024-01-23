Section 144 enforced in Punjab till 12 february

Section 144 enforced in Punjab, complete ban on carrying all kinds of weapons

The Punjab Home Department has implemented Section 144 across the province, under which there will be a complete ban on carrying all types of weapons, both legal and illegal, and aerial firing.

In the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, it was said that there are reports of security threats in the general elections on February 8, apart from terrorism, there are also possibilities of fighting between the candidates.

It was further said that under Section 144, there will be a complete ban on carrying all types of weapons, including legitimate and illegal, and air firing.

According to the notification, the violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will also fall under the category of Section 144, action will be taken against the violation.

Section 144 has been implemented by the Punjab government till February 12