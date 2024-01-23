Ayesha Umar’s statement on marriage and relationship with Shoaib Malik

Karachi: (Web Desk) After the marriage of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, model and actress Ayesha Umar’s old video is going viral on social media, in which she is seen openly talking about her and Shoaib Malik’s relationship.

According to the details, after the marriage of Shoaib Malik with Sana Javed, the video that has gone viral on social media is that of actress Ayesha Omar, in which she is expressing surprise at the rumors of her relationship with Shoaib Malik.

The relationship between Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Umar grew when the news of differences between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were doing the rounds.

In a viral video, Ayesha Umar said in a podcast that there have been many rumours, people have married me with Shoaib Malik. Well know my choice, principle and power too.’

Shoaib Malik surprised the people of Pakistan by marrying actress Sana Javed for the second time on January 20, 2024. His first marriage was with former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010.

Earlier, the well-known actress and model of showbiz industry Sana Javed released a message on social media about the success of her second husband Shoaib Malik, which has become the center of attention of users.

Shoaib Malik is currently busy playing in the Premier League in Mirpur, Bangladesh, where he scored runs and became the first Asian player to score 13,000 runs in the T20 format. A few hours after announcing his marriage to Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik took this honor.

Along with this, Shoaib Malik has also become the second cricketer in the world to score 13 thousand runs in T20, where his fans congratulated him on this success of national cricket, his second wife Sana Javed also shared a special post. of Sana Javed wrote in the story of her official Instagram account that “Mashallah! I am very proud of you