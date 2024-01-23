summary send to cabinet for army deployment in election

The Ministry of Interior has sent the summary to cabinet for army deployment in the election.

According to sources, the Election Commission had asked for 277,000 military personnel.

Sources say that Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC personnel will be appointed in the general elections.

After the approval of the caretaker cabinet, the army will be deployed for the security of the general elections.

It should be noted that the general elections in the country will be held on February 8, for which the preparations have entered the final stages.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has also frozen the funds of all local government departments.

According to the Election Commission’s notification, the development funds of the local government departments have been frozen till the announcement of the results of the general elections.

In the notification, the Election Commission said that during this period, the local governments will only carry out the day-to-day affairs of sanitation and cleaning.