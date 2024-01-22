Pro-Palestine rally protests Gaza conflict at Sundance Film Festival

A pro-Palestine march descended on Park City, Utah on Sunday, shutting down Main Street during the fourth day of the Sundance Film Festival.

The march bussed in roughly 100 protestors from nearby Kimball Junction carrying signs with slogans like “ceasefire now,” “deplatform Zionism,” “no more genocide,” “end the occupation,” “no more dead kids,” “hospitals are not targets,” “cut US military aid to apartheid Israel” and “get in loser we’re freeing Palestine.”

On Instagram, organisers Let Gaza Live wrote, “Park City is home to the largest indie film fest in the US; tens of thousands travel across the globe to attend the event. While we do not take issue with Sundance as a whole, we aim to let spectators and news reporters know that Utah stands with Palestine.”

“While bombs are dropping, the people cannot continue watching films on their screens while ignoring a genocide in Gaza,” the post continued.

“On January 21, 2024, we will defy this silence, standing in solidarity with Palestine in Park City, Utah.”

In a statement before the march, representatives for the festival said that they were “made aware of the demonstration and its commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment.

While the organisers are non-affiliated with the festival itself, the safety and security of our festival goers is always of concern to us and we consistently work with local law enforcement to uphold an environment that is welcoming, inspiring and secure for all our attendees.”