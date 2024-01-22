Why hasn’t Rohit Shetty worked with Shahrukh Khan since ‘Dilwale’?

Indian film industry well-known director-cum-producer Rohit Shetty recently answered a fan’s inquiry regarding the supposed gap that exists between him and Shah Rukh Khan as they have not worked together for almost a decade.

The accomplishments of the 2006 movie ‘Golmaal’ was a watershed moment for the filmmaker.

He then worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the films Dilwale and Chennai Express.

The two titans of the Indian cinema industry haven’t collaborated since which has given rise to a rumours of possible conflict. In a recent interview, Shetty addressed the rumours and provided clarification on the matter which has provided an air of certainty to the fans who have been looking for answer.

Dismissing any notion of discord, he stated, “There’s nothing like that.” He clarified that the key factor in their collaboration is finding a compelling story, emphasising that if a project comes along that surpasses the success of Chennai Express, he would be eager to work with Khan again.

“If I get a good story, if we have to work together then it should be better than Chennai Express. The most important thing is that. If something like this comes then we will definitely work together,” Shetty declared.